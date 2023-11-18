Saturday's contest features the Creighton Bluejays (3-0) and the Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) clashing at CHI Health Center Omaha in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 86-54 win for heavily favored Creighton according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 18.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Texas Southern vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Texas Southern vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 86, Texas Southern 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Southern vs. Creighton

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-32.8)

Creighton (-32.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.2

Texas Southern Performance Insights

With 69.2 points per game on offense, Texas Southern was 241st in the country last year. At the other end, it gave up 71.9 points per contest, which ranked 235th in college basketball.

The Tigers grabbed 33.9 rebounds per game (58th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 32.1 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Last year Texas Southern ranked 281st in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.8 per game.

While the Tigers were in the bottom 25 in college basketball in turnovers per game with 14 (25th-worst), they ranked 102nd in college basketball with 12.9 forced turnovers per game.

It was rough sledding for the Tigers in terms of three-pointers, as they accumulated just 4.6 made threes per game (third-worst in college basketball) and made just 27.3% of their attempted treys (-2-worst).

With 6.8 three-pointers conceded per game, Texas Southern was 128th in college basketball. It gave up a 33.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 178th in college basketball.

Of the shots attempted by Texas Southern last season, 71.9% of them were two-pointers (82% of the team's made baskets) and 28.1% were threes (18%).

