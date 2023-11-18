The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (3-0) and the Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) take the floor at CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. The game has no line set.

Texas Southern vs. Creighton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

A total of 13 of Texas Southern's games last year went over the point total.

The Tigers had 10 wins in 35 games against the spread last season.

Creighton (15-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.4% of the time, 13.9% more often than Texas Southern (10-19-0) last season.

Texas Southern vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 76.4 145.6 68.4 140.3 145 Texas Southern 69.2 145.6 71.9 140.3 139.7

Additional Texas Southern Insights & Trends

The Tigers scored only 0.8 more points per game last year (69.2) than the Bluejays allowed their opponents to score (68.4).

Texas Southern put together a 5-10 ATS record and a 9-9 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.4 points.

Texas Southern vs. Creighton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 15-16-0 13-18-0 Texas Southern 10-19-0 13-16-0

Texas Southern vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Texas Southern 13-2 Home Record 7-6 5-6 Away Record 3-13 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 2-9-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

