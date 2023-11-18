Best Bets & Odds for the Texas State vs. Arkansas State Game – Saturday, November 18
Sun Belt foes will meet when the Texas State Bobcats (6-4) meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-5). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas State vs. Arkansas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Texas State vs. Arkansas State?
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Texas State 29, Arkansas State 28
- Texas State has been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've finished 4-1 in those games.
- The Bobcats have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, and won in each game.
- Arkansas State has won four of the nine games it has played as an underdog this season.
- The Red Wolves are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bobcats have an implied win probability of 64.9%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Arkansas State (+3.5)
- Against the spread, Texas State is 4-5-0 this season.
- The Bobcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- In Arkansas State's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Red Wolves have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more seven times this year and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.
Parlay your bets together on the Texas State vs. Arkansas State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (59.5)
- Four of Texas State's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 59.5 points.
- In the Arkansas State's 10 games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 59.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 58.4 points per game, 1.1 points fewer than the point total of 59.5 for this matchup.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Texas State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|61.6
|61.3
|61.8
|Implied Total AVG
|36.2
|36.8
|35.8
|ATS Record
|4-5-0
|1-3-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-6-0
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|3-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
Arkansas State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.6
|53.9
|55.3
|Implied Total AVG
|34.1
|33.8
|34.4
|ATS Record
|6-4-0
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-6-0
|1-4-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-5
|2-2
|2-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.