Sun Belt foes will meet when the Texas State Bobcats (6-4) meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-5). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Texas State vs. Arkansas State?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas State 29, Arkansas State 28

Texas State 29, Arkansas State 28 Texas State has been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've finished 4-1 in those games.

The Bobcats have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, and won in each game.

Arkansas State has won four of the nine games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Red Wolves are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bobcats have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arkansas State (+3.5)



Arkansas State (+3.5) Against the spread, Texas State is 4-5-0 this season.

The Bobcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

In Arkansas State's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Red Wolves have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more seven times this year and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Four of Texas State's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 59.5 points.

In the Arkansas State's 10 games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 59.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 58.4 points per game, 1.1 points fewer than the point total of 59.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Texas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.6 61.3 61.8 Implied Total AVG 36.2 36.8 35.8 ATS Record 4-5-0 1-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Arkansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.6 53.9 55.3 Implied Total AVG 34.1 33.8 34.4 ATS Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 1-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-5 2-2 2-3

