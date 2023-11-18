Texas Tech vs. UCF: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
A pair of Big 12 teams square off when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5) take on the UCF Knights (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders are favored by 3 points. The over/under is 60.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Tech vs. UCF matchup.
Texas Tech vs. UCF Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas Tech vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|UCF Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-3)
|60.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-2.5)
|59.5
|-140
|+116
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- South Florida vs UTSA
- Colorado vs Washington State
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
Texas Tech vs. UCF Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Red Raiders have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- UCF has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.
- The Knights have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.