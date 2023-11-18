Big 12 foes square off when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5) host the UCF Knights (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech is favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5.

Texas Tech is putting up 399.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks 54th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Red Raiders rank 63rd, surrendering 371.1 yards per contest. UCF's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks eighth-best in the FBS with 494.5 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 400.8 total yards per game, which ranks 99th.

Texas Tech vs UCF Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas Tech -2.5 -115 -105 59.5 -110 -110 -145 +120

Texas Tech Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Red Raiders' offense struggle, ranking -55-worst in the FBS in total yards (376.3 total yards per game). They rank 60th on defense (352 total yards allowed per contest).

The Red Raiders have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, compiling 21.7 points per game during that stretch (-44-worst). They've been better defensively, giving up 22.7 points per contest (96th-ranked).

Although Texas Tech ranks eighth-worst in pass defense over the last three contests (205.7 passing yards surrendered), it has been more successful on the offensive side of the ball with 231.3 passing yards per game (99th-ranked).

Over the previous three contests, the Red Raiders rank -7-worst in rushing offense (145 rushing yards per game) and sixth-worst in rushing defense (146.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Red Raiders have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their past three games.

In Texas Tech's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech's ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

The Red Raiders are 3-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Texas Tech has hit the over in four of its nine games with a set total (44.4%).

Texas Tech has won 42.9% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-4).

Texas Tech is 1-1 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Red Raiders have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has 1,154 yards passing for Texas Tech, completing 63.9% of his passes and recording 10 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Tahj Brooks has racked up 1,170 yards on 226 carries while finding the end zone eight times as a runner.

Cam'Ron Valdez has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 228 yards (22.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley has hauled in 35 catches for 423 yards (42.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Myles Price has hauled in 43 receptions totaling 410 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Xavier White has a total of 393 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 28 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Steve Linton leads the team with three sacks, and also has two TFL and 20 tackles.

Ben Roberts is the team's top-tackler this year. He's collected 72 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Dadrion Taylor has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 55 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and six passes defended to his name.

