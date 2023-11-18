Entering Week 12 of the college football schedule, let's take a look at our freshly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the UAC measures up to the competition.

Other FCS Power Rankings

UAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Tarleton State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-2

8-3 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 60th

60th Last Game: W 31-30 vs Abilene Christian

2. Southern Utah

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-3

5-5 | 5-3 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 30th

30th Last Game: W 45-17 vs SFA

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Utah Tech

@ Utah Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Central Arkansas

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 6-3

7-3 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 10th

10th Last Game: W 27-24 vs Eastern Kentucky

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Austin Peay

@ Austin Peay Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Austin Peay

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

8-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th

57th Last Game: W 30-17 vs Utah Tech

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-4

4-6 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 11th

11th Last Game: L 27-24 vs Central Arkansas

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: SFA

SFA Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-4

5-5 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th

54th Last Game: L 31-30 vs Tarleton State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Texas A&M

@ Texas A&M Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

7. North Alabama

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-7 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th

25th Last Game: L 27-14 vs Central Arkansas

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Florida State

@ Florida State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

6:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

8. SFA

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-7 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 55th

55th Last Game: L 45-17 vs Southern Utah

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Eastern Kentucky

@ Eastern Kentucky Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Utah Tech

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-8 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 30-17 vs Austin Peay

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Southern Utah

Southern Utah Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

