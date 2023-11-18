Pac-12 foes meet when the USC Trojans (7-4) and the UCLA Bruins (6-4) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

While USC ranks 12th-worst in the FBS in scoring defense with 34.6 points allowed per game, the team has been better with the ball, ranking third-best in the FBS in scoring (43.8 points per game). UCLA's defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 10th-best in the FBS with 289.9 total yards ceded per game. In terms of offense, it is posting 430.5 total yards per game, which ranks 35th.

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ABC.

USC vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

USC vs. UCLA Key Statistics

USC UCLA 475.8 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.5 (39th) 446.5 (131st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.9 (9th) 151.0 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.0 (14th) 324.8 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.5 (63rd) 13 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (108th) 14 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has recorded 3,249 yards (295.4 ypg) on 235-of-347 passing with 29 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 135 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 92 carries while scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground.

MarShawn Lloyd has carried the ball 108 times for a team-high 803 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times.

This season, Austin Jones has carried the ball 68 times for 411 yards (37.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

Tahj Washington has hauled in 47 receptions for 915 yards (83.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Brenden Rice has put together a 644-yard season so far with 11 touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes on 60 targets.

Mario Williams' 28 receptions are good enough for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore leads UCLA with 1,344 yards on 91-of-175 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Carson Steele has run for 744 yards on 143 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Tomarion Harden has collected 533 yards (on 104 carries) with five touchdowns.

Logan Loya's 502 receiving yards (50.2 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 40 catches on 63 targets with four touchdowns.

J.Michael Sturdivant has caught 28 passes and compiled 428 receiving yards (42.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Moliki Matavao's nine catches (on 17 targets) have netted him 226 yards (22.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

