There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature WAC teams. That includes the Utah Valley Wolverines versus the Saint Thomas Tommies.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

WAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UTEP Miners at Cal Baptist Lancers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UTSA Roadrunners at UT Arlington Mavericks 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Utah Valley Wolverines at Saint Thomas Tommies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 - Seattle U Redhawks at Washington Huskies 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 -

Follow WAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!