Week 12 of the college football slate included one game featuring Big South teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb

Week 12 Big South Results

Gardner-Webb 34 Charleston Southern 10

Gardner-Webb Leaders

  • Passing: Jaylen King (6-for-18, 107 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jayden Brown (10 ATT, 147 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: AJ Johnson (4 TAR, 2 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD)

Charleston Southern Leaders

  • Passing: Isaiah Bess (18-for-38, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: TJ Ruff (21 ATT, 98 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Noah Jennings (10 TAR, 5 REC, 58 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Gardner-WebbCharleston Southern
448Total Yards248
140Passing Yards156
308Rushing Yards92
1Turnovers0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's Big South Games

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.