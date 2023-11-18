Week 12 Big South Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Week 12 of the college football slate included one game featuring Big South teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb
Week 12 Big South Results
Gardner-Webb 34 Charleston Southern 10
Gardner-Webb Leaders
- Passing: Jaylen King (6-for-18, 107 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jayden Brown (10 ATT, 147 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: AJ Johnson (4 TAR, 2 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD)
Charleston Southern Leaders
- Passing: Isaiah Bess (18-for-38, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: TJ Ruff (21 ATT, 98 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Noah Jennings (10 TAR, 5 REC, 58 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Gardner-Webb
|Charleston Southern
|448
|Total Yards
|248
|140
|Passing Yards
|156
|308
|Rushing Yards
|92
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Next Week's Big South Games
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.