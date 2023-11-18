The Week 12 college football schedule included four games featuring MVFC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Youngstown State vs. Murray State | Illinois State vs. North Dakota

Week 12 MVFC Results

Youngstown State 34 Murray State 17

Pregame Favorite: Youngstown State (-19.5)

Youngstown State (-19.5) Pregame Total: 61.5

Youngstown State Leaders

Passing: Mitch Davidson (23-for-26, 156 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)

Mitch Davidson (23-for-26, 156 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Tyshon King (23 ATT, 152 YDS)

Tyshon King (23 ATT, 152 YDS) Receiving: Bryce Oliver (8 TAR, 8 REC, 74 YDS, 2 TDs)

Murray State Leaders

Passing: Jayden Stinson (12-for-30, 245 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Jayden Stinson (12-for-30, 245 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jawaun Northington (11 ATT, 47 YDS)

Jawaun Northington (11 ATT, 47 YDS) Receiving: Cole Rusk (4 TAR, 4 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Murray State Youngstown State 306 Total Yards 362 257 Passing Yards 156 49 Rushing Yards 206 1 Turnovers 0

North Dakota 22 Illinois State 21

Team Stat Comparison

North Dakota Illinois State 338 Total Yards 466 169 Passing Yards 241 169 Rushing Yards 225 1 Turnovers 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's MVFC Games

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.