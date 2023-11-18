Week 12 Sun Belt Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Week 12 college football schedule includes nine games featuring Sun Belt teams involved. Read on for up-to-date results and the top performers from each completed game.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Coastal Carolina vs. Army | Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State | UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss | Appalachian State vs. James Madison
Week 12 Sun Belt Results
Army 28 Coastal Carolina 21
- Pregame Favorite: Coastal Carolina (-2)
- Pregame Total: 40.5
Army Leaders
- Rushing: Riley Tyson (12 ATT, 112 YDS, 1 TD)
Coastal Carolina Leaders
- Passing: Jarrett Guest (26-for-36, 279 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jared Brown (2 ATT, 69 YDS)
- Receiving: Brown (10 TAR, 8 REC, 116 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Army
|Coastal Carolina
|365
|Total Yards
|384
|0
|Passing Yards
|279
|365
|Rushing Yards
|105
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Mississippi State 41 Southern Miss 20
- Pregame Favorite: Mississippi State (-17.5)
- Pregame Total: 47.5
Mississippi State Leaders
- Passing: Will Rogers (12-for-27, 144 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jeffery Pittman (10 ATT, 98 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Zavion Thomas (6 TAR, 3 REC, 66 YDS)
Southern Miss Leaders
- Passing: Billy Wiles (9-for-16, 89 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Frank Gore Jr. (22 ATT, 66 YDS)
- Receiving: Jakarius Caston (4 TAR, 2 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Mississippi State
|Southern Miss
|382
|Total Yards
|246
|144
|Passing Yards
|141
|238
|Rushing Yards
|105
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Ole Miss 35 UL Monroe 3
- Pregame Favorite: Ole Miss (-37.5)
- Pregame Total: 62.5
Ole Miss Leaders
- Passing: Jaxson Dart (24-for-31, 310 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Quinshon Judkins (18 ATT, 65 YDS)
- Receiving: Dayton Wade (9 TAR, 7 REC, 108 YDS, 1 TD)
UL Monroe Leaders
- Passing: Jiya Wright (7-for-19, 56 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Hunter Smith (17 ATT, 74 YDS)
- Receiving: Tyrone Howell (8 TAR, 3 REC, 34 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Ole Miss
|UL Monroe
|498
|Total Yards
|258
|371
|Passing Yards
|66
|127
|Rushing Yards
|192
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Appalachian State 26 James Madison 23
- Pregame Favorite: James Madison (-10)
- Pregame Total: 56.5
Appalachian State Leaders
- Passing: Joey Aguilar (28-for-46, 318 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Anderson Castle (10 ATT, 42 YDS)
- Receiving: Kaedin Robinson (6 TAR, 4 REC, 68 YDS, 2 TDs)
James Madison Leaders
- Passing: Jordan McCloud (27-for-46, 289 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ty Son Lawton (13 ATT, 37 YDS)
- Receiving: Elijah Sarratt (15 TAR, 8 REC, 128 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|James Madison
|Appalachian State
|350
|Total Yards
|387
|289
|Passing Yards
|318
|61
|Rushing Yards
|69
|2
|Turnovers
|2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming Week 12 Sun Belt Games
Georgia State Panthers at No. 15 LSU Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-32.5)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.