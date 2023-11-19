Sunday's game features the Baylor Bears (2-0) and the Harvard Crimson (3-1) clashing at Ferrell Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 73-72 win for Baylor according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Bears are coming off of an 84-77 victory against Utah in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 73, Harvard 72

Other Big 12 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Baylor Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game last season, with a +272 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.8 points per game (55th in college basketball) and gave up 63.5 per outing (157th in college basketball).

Baylor's offense was less productive in Big 12 contests last season, putting up 69.6 points per contest, compared to its season average of 71.8 PPG.

Offensively the Bears performed better when playing at home last year, posting 73.1 points per game, compared to 68.8 per game away from home.

Defensively Baylor was better at home last season, giving up 57.3 points per game, compared to 68.7 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.