Sunday's contest that pits the Houston Cougars (5-0) versus the Dayton Flyers (3-1) at TD Arena has a projected final score of 71-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 19.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Houston vs. Dayton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Houston vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 71, Dayton 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Dayton

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-9.5)

Houston (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 132.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars outscore opponents by 28.4 points per game (scoring 77.2 points per game to rank 167th in college basketball while allowing 48.8 per contest to rank second in college basketball) and have a +142 scoring differential overall.

Houston wins the rebound battle by 9.6 boards on average. It collects 39.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 63rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.6 per outing.

Houston knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball) at a 34.7% rate (142nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 per game its opponents make at a 30.7% rate.

The Cougars average 102.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (87th in college basketball), and allow 64.6 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball).

Houston wins the turnover battle by 8.2 per game, committing nine (37th in college basketball) while its opponents average 17.2.

Dayton Performance Insights

Dayton was carried by its defense last season, as it ranked ninth-best in the nation by giving up only 61 points per game. It ranked 259th in college basketball in points scored (68.6 per contest).

With 27.8 rebounds allowed per game, the Flyers ranked 20th-best in college basketball. They ranked 101st in college basketball by pulling down 33 boards per contest.

Dayton delivered 15.2 assists per game, which ranked them 40th in the nation.

The Flyers ranked 13th-worst in college basketball with 9.5 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they averaged 11.5 turnovers per game (142nd-ranked in college basketball).

With 6.6 treys per game, the Flyers ranked 266th in college basketball. They sported a 33.8% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 199th in college basketball.

Dayton ranked eighth-best in the country by allowing a three-point shooting percentage of 29.3% to opposing teams. It ranked 82nd in college basketball by ceding 6.5 threes per contest.

Dayton attempted 32.9 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 62.7% of the shots it attempted (and 73% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.6 threes per contest, which were 37.3% of its shots (and 27% of the team's buckets).

