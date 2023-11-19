The Houston Cougars (5-0) will play the Dayton Flyers (3-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Houston vs. Dayton Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Houston Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Players to Watch

Jamal Shead: 7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 3 STL, 0.2 BLK LJ Cryer: 15.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK J'wan Roberts: 8.2 PTS, 8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Emanuel Sharp: 13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Vier Francis: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dayton Top Players (2022-23)

Daron Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Toumani Camara: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Mustapha Amzil: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Malachi Smith: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Mike Sharavjamts: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston vs. Dayton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Houston Rank Houston AVG Dayton AVG Dayton Rank 98th 74.9 Points Scored 68.6 259th 2nd 57.5 Points Allowed 61 9th 13th 35.9 Rebounds 33 101st 11th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 6.6 266th 62nd 14.7 Assists 15.2 40th 11th 9.4 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.