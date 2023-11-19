Mavericks vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (7-4) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (9-4) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CA. The point total is 245.5 for the matchup.
Mavericks vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-1.5
|245.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas' 13 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 245.5 points four times.
- Dallas' matchups this year have an average point total of 243.2, 2.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Mavericks have gone 7-6-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Dallas has won eight out of the 10 games in which it has been favored.
- This season, Dallas has won eight of its 10 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mavericks have a 53.5% chance to win.
Mavericks vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 245.5
|% of Games Over 245.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|4
|30.8%
|123.5
|239.4
|119.7
|234.2
|232.3
|Kings
|3
|27.3%
|115.9
|239.4
|114.5
|234.2
|230.0
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Dallas has done a better job covering the spread on the road (5-3-0) than it has at home (2-3-0).
- The 123.5 points per game the Mavericks put up are nine more points than the Kings give up (114.5).
- Dallas has a 6-4 record against the spread and an 8-2 record overall when scoring more than 114.5 points.
Mavericks vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|7-6
|6-4
|11-2
|Kings
|7-4
|3-0
|6-5
Mavericks vs. Kings Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Kings
|123.5
|115.9
|2
|8
|6-4
|5-1
|8-2
|6-0
|119.7
|114.5
|25
|19
|3-0
|6-4
|3-0
|6-4
