Michael Gallup will be running routes against the sixth-best passing defense in the league when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Gallup has put up a 313-yard season thus far (34.8 yards receiving per game) with one TD, hauling in 24 passes on 40 targets.

Gallup vs. the Panthers

Gallup vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Carolina has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Nine players have grabbed a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

The pass defense of the Panthers is giving up 176.4 yards per contest this year, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Panthers have the No. 10 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 11 this season (1.2 per game).

Michael Gallup Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-118)

Gallup Receiving Insights

Gallup, in three of nine games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Gallup has 12.6% of his team's target share (40 targets on 317 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 40 times, averaging 7.8 yards per target (57th in NFL).

Gallup has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (4.0%).

Gallup's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

