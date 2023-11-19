Sunday's contest between the North Texas Eagles (3-1) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (1-2) at Banterra Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-64, heavily favoring North Texas to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Eagles took care of business in their most recent outing 78-55 against SFA on Thursday.

North Texas vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

North Texas vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 77, Southern Illinois 64

North Texas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles were outscored by 4.9 points per game last season with a -152 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.6 points per game (230th in college basketball) and allowed 67.5 per outing (262nd in college basketball).

In 2022-23, North Texas put up 62.7 points per game in AAC play, and 62.6 overall.

At home, the Eagles scored 65.6 points per game last season, 6.2 more than they averaged on the road (59.4).

At home, North Texas gave up 64.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than it allowed on the road (69.8).

