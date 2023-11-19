Prairie View A&M vs. UT Martin November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) meet the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Prairie View A&M vs. UT Martin Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Prairie View A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- William Douglas: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yahuza Rasas: 10.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Hegel Augustin: 9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jeremiah Gambrell: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tekorian Smith: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- K.J. Simon: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Parker Stewart: 16.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- KK Curry: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Nix: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Prairie View A&M vs. UT Martin Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UT Martin Rank
|UT Martin AVG
|Prairie View A&M AVG
|Prairie View A&M Rank
|14th
|80.5
|Points Scored
|67.8
|276th
|319th
|75.4
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|132nd
|18th
|35.7
|Rebounds
|33.0
|101st
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|30th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|6.0
|315th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|11.0
|329th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
