The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1) and the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at John Gray Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

SFA vs. Loyola Marymount Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SFA Betting Records & Stats

SFA won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

SFA put together a 15-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-13-0 mark from Loyola Marymount.

SFA vs. Loyola Marymount Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SFA 75.8 151.1 70.0 143.1 141.8 Loyola Marymount 75.3 151.1 73.1 143.1 146.6

Additional SFA Insights & Trends

Last year, the 75.8 points per game the 'Jacks put up were only 2.7 more points than the Lions allowed (73.1).

When SFA scored more than 73.1 points last season, it went 11-1 against the spread and 15-2 overall.

SFA vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SFA 15-11-0 16-10-0 Loyola Marymount 14-13-0 17-10-0

SFA vs. Loyola Marymount Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SFA Loyola Marymount 12-4 Home Record 13-3 6-6 Away Record 4-7 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

