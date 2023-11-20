Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
In Bexar County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Del Rio High School at Harlandale High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Randolph High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Universal City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Southwest High School - San Antonio
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.