Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crosby County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Crosby County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crosby County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paducah High School at Lorenzo High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Lorenzo, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.