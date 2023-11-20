Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dickens County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
In Dickens County, Texas, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Dickens County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spur High School at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
