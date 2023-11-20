The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Eastland County, Texas today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Eastland County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rising Star High School at Rochelle High School

Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on November 20

12:15 PM CT on November 20 Location: Rochelle, TX

Rochelle, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Gorman High School at Zephyr High School