Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:40 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Lee County, Texas, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lexington High School at Snook High School
- Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Snook, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.