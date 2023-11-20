On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars clash with the New York Rangers. Is Roope Hintz going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hintz stats and insights

  • Hintz has scored in five of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
  • On the power play, Hintz has accumulated three goals and one assist.
  • He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:19 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:35 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:49 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:43 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:40 Home L 3-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:57 Away L 2-0
11/2/2023 Oilers 3 2 1 17:17 Away W 4-3
11/1/2023 Flames 2 0 2 16:27 Away W 4-3
10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 17:15 Home W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.