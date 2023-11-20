The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Trojan Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Troy Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston Stats Insights

  • The Bearkats made 45.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • Sam Houston had an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Bearkats were the 58th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Trojans ranked 187th.
  • Last year, the Bearkats put up 5.4 more points per game (72.2) than the Trojans allowed (66.8).
  • When Sam Houston scored more than 66.8 points last season, it went 16-2.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Sam Houston put up 79.8 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 65.3 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Bearkats surrendered 53.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 64.2.
  • In home games, Sam Houston sunk 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to away from home (35.5%).

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Utah Valley L 79-73 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
11/12/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 85-70 Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/17/2023 @ Ole Miss L 70-67 C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
11/20/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
11/22/2023 Grambling - Trojan Arena
11/25/2023 Paul Quinn - Bernard Johnson Coliseum

