The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Trojan Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Houston vs. Troy Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston Stats Insights

The Bearkats made 45.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Sam Houston had an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Bearkats were the 58th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Trojans ranked 187th.

Last year, the Bearkats put up 5.4 more points per game (72.2) than the Trojans allowed (66.8).

When Sam Houston scored more than 66.8 points last season, it went 16-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Sam Houston put up 79.8 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 65.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bearkats surrendered 53.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 64.2.

In home games, Sam Houston sunk 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to away from home (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule