The Troy Trojans (2-2) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Trojan Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Troy Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Trojan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bearkats Betting Records & Stats

A total of 10 of Sam Houston's games last season went over the point total.

The Bearkats covered the spread 15 times in 34 games last season.

Troy was less successful against the spread than Sam Houston last season, putting up an ATS record of 15-12-0, as opposed to the 15-11-0 mark of the Bearkats.

Sam Houston vs. Troy Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Troy 73.2 145.4 66.8 126.1 137.1 Sam Houston 72.2 145.4 59.3 126.1 132.9

Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends

The Bearkats' 72.2 points per game last year were 5.4 more points than the 66.8 the Trojans gave up to opponents.

Sam Houston went 7-5 against the spread and 16-2 overall when it scored more than 66.8 points last season.

Sam Houston vs. Troy Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Troy 15-12-0 14-13-0 Sam Houston 15-11-0 10-16-0

Sam Houston vs. Troy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Troy Sam Houston 11-3 Home Record 12-1 7-8 Away Record 11-6 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 81.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

