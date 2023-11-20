How to Watch SFA vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Drake Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This contest is at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
SFA vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
SFA Stats Insights
- The 'Jacks' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- SFA compiled a 19-5 straight up record in games it shot over 40.5% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 292nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the 'Jacks ranked 109th.
- The 'Jacks put up an average of 75.8 points per game last year, 11.9 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 63.9 points last season, SFA went 19-7.
SFA Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, SFA averaged 2.1 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (76.3).
- The 'Jacks gave up 64.1 points per game at home last season, and 78.6 away.
- At home, SFA made 6.2 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). SFA's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.9%) than on the road (42.7%) too.
SFA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|L 67-62
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|W 96-70
|Prather Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|W 86-76
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Drake
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
