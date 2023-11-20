The Drake Bulldogs (3-0) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The contest airs at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup's over/under is set at 145.5.

SFA vs. Drake Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -3.5 145.5

'Jacks Betting Records & Stats

SFA played 11 games last season that finished with over 145.5 points.

The 'Jacks had a 145.8-point average over/under in their outings last year, 0.3 more points than the point total for this game.

Against the spread, the 'Jacks were 15-11-0 last year.

Last season, SFA was the underdog nine times and won three of those games.

The 'Jacks were 1-3 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 'Jacks have a 41.7% chance to win.

SFA vs. Drake Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 11 34.4% 74.8 150.6 63.9 133.9 138.6 SFA 11 42.3% 75.8 150.6 70.0 133.9 141.8

Additional SFA Insights & Trends

The 'Jacks' 75.8 points per game last year were 11.9 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.

SFA put together a 15-5 ATS record and a 19-7 overall record last season in games it scored more than 63.9 points.

SFA vs. Drake Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 15-17-0 12-11 14-18-0 SFA 15-11-0 3-2 16-10-0

SFA vs. Drake Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake SFA 14-1 Home Record 12-4 6-6 Away Record 6-6 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

