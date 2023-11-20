How to Watch SMU vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The SMU Mustangs (3-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs shot 42.2% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.
- SMU had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountaineers finished 201st.
- Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Mustangs recorded were only 0.6 fewer points than the Mountaineers gave up (70.9).
- SMU had a 9-7 record last season when scoring more than 70.9 points.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively SMU played better in home games last season, scoring 70.9 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game when playing on the road.
- The Mustangs ceded 70.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (83.1).
- SMU drained 7.1 threes per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6 threes per game, 28% three-point percentage).
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 90-53
|Moody Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Lamar
|W 78-67
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Moody Coliseum
