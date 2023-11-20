The SMU Mustangs (3-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs shot 42.2% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.

SMU had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.9% from the field.

The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountaineers finished 201st.

Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Mustangs recorded were only 0.6 fewer points than the Mountaineers gave up (70.9).

SMU had a 9-7 record last season when scoring more than 70.9 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively SMU played better in home games last season, scoring 70.9 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game when playing on the road.

The Mustangs ceded 70.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (83.1).

SMU drained 7.1 threes per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6 threes per game, 28% three-point percentage).

SMU Upcoming Schedule