Artemi Panarin and Jason Robertson are two of the players with prop bets available when the New York Rangers and the Dallas Stars meet at American Airlines Center on Monday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Stars vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Robertson is one of Dallas' top contributors (15 total points), having registered five goals and 10 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 0 1 1 7 at Wild Nov. 12 2 1 3 5 at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 1 0 1 3

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) to the team.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 at Wild Nov. 12 1 0 1 4 at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 0 1 1 2

Matt Duchene Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Matt Duchene's 14 points this season have come via six goals and eight assists.

Duchene Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 1 1 2 3 at Wild Nov. 12 1 1 2 1 at Jets Nov. 11 1 0 1 4 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 1 2 3 4

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Panarin's 10 goals and 16 assists in 15 games for New York add up to 26 total points on the season.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Nov. 18 2 0 2 9 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 0 2 2 8 vs. Wild Nov. 9 1 1 2 3 vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 1 1 2 4 at Wild Nov. 4 1 1 2 4

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Chris Kreider has collected 14 points this season, with 10 goals and four assists.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 1 1 2 2 vs. Wild Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 1 1 2 3 at Wild Nov. 4 1 0 1 3

