Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Rangers on November 20, 2023
Artemi Panarin and Jason Robertson are two of the players with prop bets available when the New York Rangers and the Dallas Stars meet at American Airlines Center on Monday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).
Stars vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stars vs. Rangers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Robertson is one of Dallas' top contributors (15 total points), having registered five goals and 10 assists.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) to the team.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
Matt Duchene Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Matt Duchene's 14 points this season have come via six goals and eight assists.
Duchene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|4
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Panarin's 10 goals and 16 assists in 15 games for New York add up to 26 total points on the season.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|2
|0
|2
|9
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 12
|0
|2
|2
|8
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|4
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Chris Kreider has collected 14 points this season, with 10 goals and four assists.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 12
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Wild
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
