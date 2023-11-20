The Southern Jaguars versus the Iowa State Cyclones is one of five games on Monday's college basketball schedule that has a SWAC team on the court.

SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Jackson State Tigers at SE Louisiana Lions 1:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Alabama State Hornets at Vanderbilt Commodores 2:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 SEC Network + California Golden Bears at Florida A&M Rattlers 4:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Jaguars at Iowa State Cyclones 7:30 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas Southern Tigers at LSU Tigers 8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 SEC Network+

