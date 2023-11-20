How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Austin Peay Governors (2-2) go up against the Tarleton State Texans (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other WAC Games
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Texans had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Governors' opponents hit.
- Tarleton State had a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Texans were the 347th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Governors finished 328th.
- Last year, the Texans put up only 0.4 fewer points per game (71.9) than the Governors allowed (72.3).
- When Tarleton State scored more than 72.3 points last season, it went 11-1.
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tarleton State scored 80.8 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 63.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Texans allowed 60.6 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 74.3.
- In terms of three-pointers, Tarleton State performed better when playing at home last year, draining 6.3 treys per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 3.6 threes per game and a 28.2% three-point percentage away from home.
Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Florida International
|W 82-65
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/11/2023
|UNT Dallas
|W 93-52
|Wisdom Gym
|11/14/2023
|@ Bradley
|L 86-63
|Carver Arena
|11/20/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Wisdom Gym
