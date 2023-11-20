Monday's game between the Tarleton State Texans (2-2) and Austin Peay Governors (2-2) squaring off at JSerra Pavilion has a projected final score of 69-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tarleton State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET on November 20.

Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Game Info & Odds

Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 69, Austin Peay 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay

Computer Predicted Spread: Tarleton State (-4.7)

Tarleton State (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 132.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tarleton State Performance Insights

Tarleton State was 175th in the country in points scored (71.9 per game) and 112th in points allowed (67.9) last year.

The Texans were the 12th-worst team in college basketball in rebounds per game (27.9) and 90th in rebounds allowed (29.8) last season.

Last season Tarleton State was ranked 186th in the nation in assists with 12.9 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Texans were fourth-worst in the country in 3-pointers made per game (4.8) last season. They were ranked 174th in 3-point percentage at 34.2%.

Giving up 7.8 3-pointers per game and conceding 35.7% from downtown last season, Tarleton State was 252nd and 295th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

The Texans took 25.5% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 74.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 19.2% of the Texans' buckets were 3-pointers, and 80.8% were 2-pointers.

