The Tarleton State Texans (1-1) will meet the Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This matchup is available on FloHoops.

Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Tarleton State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Shamir Bogues: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Freddy Hicks: 16.2 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Shakur Daniel: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jakorie Smith: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lue Williams: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Austin Peay Top Players (2022-23)

  • Elijah Hutchins-Everett: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Sean Durugordon: 12.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cameron Copeland: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Carlos Paez: 7.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Guy Fauntleroy: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tarleton State Rank Tarleton State AVG Austin Peay AVG Austin Peay Rank
175th 71.9 Points Scored 66.7 308th
112th 67.9 Points Allowed 72.3 245th
347th 27.9 Rebounds 28.5 328th
246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th
355th 4.8 3pt Made 7.2 200th
186th 12.9 Assists 12.5 221st
175th 11.8 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

