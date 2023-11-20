A pair of hot squads square off when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-0) host the UTSA Roadrunners (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Red Raiders are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Roadrunners, who have won three in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Tech vs. UTSA 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners put up just 2.0 fewer points per game last year (64.8) than the Red Raiders allowed their opponents to score (66.8).

UTSA went 8-7 last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

Last year, the Red Raiders scored just 1.6 more points per game (68.9) than the Roadrunners allowed (67.3).

When Texas Tech totaled more than 67.3 points last season, it went 13-4.

The Red Raiders made 37.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 14.5 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (22.7%).

The Roadrunners shot at a 39.1% clip from the field last season, 7.2 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Schedule