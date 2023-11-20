How to Watch Texas vs. UConn on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road matchup against the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Texas vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.4 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- Texas went 22-6 when it shot higher than 39.9% from the field.
- The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Huskies finished seventh.
- The Longhorns' 78 points per game last year were 13.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 64.1 points last season, Texas went 22-8.
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas scored more points at home (84.8 per game) than on the road (69.4) last season.
- The Longhorns allowed fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than away (72) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Texas knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.8%) than at home (36.2%) as well.
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Delaware State
|W 86-59
|Moody Center
|11/15/2023
|Rice
|W 80-64
|Moody Center
|11/19/2023
|Louisville
|W 81-80
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|UConn
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|Moody Center
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Moody Center
