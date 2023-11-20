How to Watch UTSA vs. Houston Christian on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Sharp Gymnasium. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UTSA vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
UTSA Stats Insights
- Last season, the Roadrunners had a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.7% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Huskies' opponents hit.
- In games UTSA shot better than 49.7% from the field, it went 2-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners were the 178th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Huskies ranked 210th.
- Last year, the Roadrunners scored 13.8 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Huskies allowed (83.1).
- When UTSA put up more than 83.1 points last season, it went 3-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UTSA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, UTSA scored 1.8 more points per game (70) than it did away from home (68.2).
- The Roadrunners allowed 71.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 83.5 in road games.
- UTSA drained 7.8 three-pointers per game, which was one more than it averaged in road games (6.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% when playing at home and 34.1% in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 102-76
|Williams Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Lamar
|L 90-82
|Montagne Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Texas State
|L 72-62
|Strahan Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/25/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.