The UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Sharp Gymnasium. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

UTSA Stats Insights

Last season, the Roadrunners had a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.7% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Huskies' opponents hit.

In games UTSA shot better than 49.7% from the field, it went 2-0 overall.

The Roadrunners were the 178th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Huskies ranked 210th.

Last year, the Roadrunners scored 13.8 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Huskies allowed (83.1).

When UTSA put up more than 83.1 points last season, it went 3-0.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, UTSA scored 1.8 more points per game (70) than it did away from home (68.2).

The Roadrunners allowed 71.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 83.5 in road games.

UTSA drained 7.8 three-pointers per game, which was one more than it averaged in road games (6.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% when playing at home and 34.1% in away games.

