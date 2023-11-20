The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Badgers allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • In games Virginia shot better than 44.4% from the field, it went 14-1 overall.
  • The Badgers ranked 302nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 298th.
  • Last year, the Cavaliers scored 67.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers gave up.
  • Virginia had an 18-3 record last season when putting up more than 63.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers shot at a 41.4% rate from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.
  • Wisconsin compiled a 13-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cavaliers finished 297th.
  • The Badgers scored an average of 65.3 points per game last year, just 4.8 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.
  • Wisconsin had a 14-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia averaged 68.6 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.7 points per contest.
  • The Cavaliers allowed 56.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (64.6).
  • Virginia averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in road games (7.6, 38.2%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.3.
  • At home, the Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed away (71.0).
  • Beyond the arc, Wisconsin made fewer triples on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.4%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Florida W 73-70 Spectrum Center
11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena
11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena
11/20/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena
12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Tennessee L 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.