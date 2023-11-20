Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wise County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Wise County, Texas has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Wise County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Decatur High School at Glen Rose High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Glen Rose, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Jo High School at Paradise High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Paradise, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyd High School at Millsap High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Millsap, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
