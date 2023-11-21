Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Bexar County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
San Antonio Christian School at Harlandale High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alamo Heights High School at New Braunfels High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concordia High School at Lutheran High School - San Antonio
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Mary's Hall School at Prescott High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM AZT on November 21
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
