Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Burleson County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Burleson County, Texas is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Burleson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milano High School at Somerville High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Somerville, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.