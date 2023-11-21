If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Fort Bend County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

James E Taylor High School at Austin High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 21

11:00 AM CT on November 21 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearland High School at Ridge Point High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 21

12:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Robert E Lee High School at Kempner High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21

1:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Strake Jesuit College Prep at Hightower High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21

1:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Van Vleck High School at Needville High School