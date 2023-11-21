Tuesday's contest at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena has the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) going head-to-head against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) at 12:00 PM (on November 21). Our computer prediction projects a win for Prairie View A&M by a score of 78-72, who is slightly favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Prairie View A&M 78, Eastern Kentucky 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Prairie View A&M (-6.0)

Prairie View A&M (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game (posting 74.2 points per game, 204th in college basketball, and conceding 72 per outing, 214th in college basketball) and have a +11 scoring differential.

The 36.2 rebounds per game Prairie View A&M accumulates rank 115th in the country, 1.2 more than the 35 its opponents collect.

Prairie View A&M hits 3.6 three-pointers per game (354th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents.

Prairie View A&M has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.6 per game (216th in college basketball) while forcing 15.6 (47th in college basketball).

