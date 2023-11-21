The Rice Owls (1-2) face the Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rice vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

The Owls' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was four percentage points higher than the Sycamores had given up to their opponents (42.6%).

Rice compiled a 13-7 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.6% from the field.

The Owls were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Sycamores finished 349th.

The Owls' 76.9 points per game last year were 7.3 more points than the 69.6 the Sycamores gave up.

Rice went 16-7 last season when it scored more than 69.6 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Rice averaged 81.1 points per game at home last season, and 72.2 away.

The Owls conceded 73.8 points per game at home last season, and 79.5 on the road.

At home, Rice knocked down 9.2 triples per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Rice's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (34.7%).

Rice Upcoming Schedule