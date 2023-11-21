The Rice Owls (1-2) face the Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rice vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

  • The Owls' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was four percentage points higher than the Sycamores had given up to their opponents (42.6%).
  • Rice compiled a 13-7 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Owls were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Sycamores finished 349th.
  • The Owls' 76.9 points per game last year were 7.3 more points than the 69.6 the Sycamores gave up.
  • Rice went 16-7 last season when it scored more than 69.6 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Rice averaged 81.1 points per game at home last season, and 72.2 away.
  • The Owls conceded 73.8 points per game at home last season, and 79.5 on the road.
  • At home, Rice knocked down 9.2 triples per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Rice's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (34.7%).

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Saint Thomas (TX) W 101-57 Tudor Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 Harvard L 89-76 Tudor Fieldhouse
11/15/2023 @ Texas L 80-64 Moody Center
11/21/2023 Indiana State - Dollar Loan Center
11/22/2023 New Mexico - Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 UC Irvine - Dollar Loan Center

