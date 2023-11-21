The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Utah State Aggies (4-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Aggies have also taken three games in a row.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SFA vs. Utah State matchup.

SFA vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

SFA vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline Utah State Moneyline BetMGM SFA (-1.5) 141.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

SFA vs. Utah State Betting Trends

SFA has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The 'Jacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of four times this season.

Utah State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Aggies games have hit the over twice this year.

