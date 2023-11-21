The Utah State Aggies (4-1) face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

SFA vs. Utah State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

SFA Players to Watch

Great Osobor: 21.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

21.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK Darius Brown II: 11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Mason Falslev: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Uduje: 11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Ian Martinez: 8.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

Utah State Players to Watch

SFA vs. Utah State Stat Comparison

Utah State Rank Utah State AVG SFA AVG SFA Rank 83rd 81.6 Points Scored 86.4 42nd 99th 65.2 Points Allowed 69.8 176th 79th 37.6 Rebounds 32.2 247th 181st 9.4 Off. Rebounds 7.8 276th 273rd 6.0 3pt Made 8.6 88th 20th 19.0 Assists 16.6 62nd 145th 11.4 Turnovers 17.6 363rd

