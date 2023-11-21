Tuesday's game between the McNeese Cowboys (4-1) and the Texas State Bobcats (2-2) at Thomas Assembly Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-63 and heavily favors McNeese to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 21.

The matchup has no set line.

Texas State vs. McNeese Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

Texas State vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 80, Texas State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas State vs. McNeese

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-17.0)

McNeese (-17.0) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State Performance Insights

With 66.0 points per game on offense, Texas State ranked 318th in the country last year. On defense, it ceded 66.7 points per contest, which ranked 73rd in college basketball.

Last year the Bobcats pulled down 29.9 rebounds per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 28.0 rebounds per contest (28th-ranked).

When it comes to assists, Texas State averaged only 9.9 per game (sixth-worst in college basketball).

Last season the Bobcats averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.6 turnovers per contest (206th-ranked).

The Bobcats came up short when it came to three-pointers last year, ranking 0-worst in the nation in three-pointers made per game (4.4) and 18th-worst in three-point percentage (30.7%).

Texas State ranked 51st in college basketball with 6.2 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 313th with a 36.1% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Texas State last year, 73.9% of them were two-pointers (81.8% of the team's made baskets) and 26.1% were three-pointers (18.2%).

