The McNeese Cowboys (4-1) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Texas State Bobcats (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas State vs. McNeese Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under McNeese -4.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bobcats Betting Records & Stats

Texas State's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 136.5 points 14 of 31 times.

The Bobcats had a 132.7-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 3.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Bobcats covered the spread 13 times in 35 games last year.

Texas State was underdogs 18 times last season and won seven, or 38.9%, of those games.

The Bobcats had a record of 4-6 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Bobcats, based on the moneyline, is 37.7%.

Texas State vs. McNeese Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 136.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total McNeese 20 66.7% 69.2 135.2 75.4 142.1 143.3 Texas State 14 45.2% 66 135.2 66.7 142.1 131.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas State Insights & Trends

The Bobcats put up an average of 66 points per game last year, 9.4 fewer points than the 75.4 the Cowboys gave up.

Texas State went 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when it scored more than 75.4 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas State vs. McNeese Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) McNeese 14-16-0 2-4 15-15-0 Texas State 13-18-0 7-5 17-14-0

Texas State vs. McNeese Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

McNeese Texas State 6-8 Home Record 4-10 3-14 Away Record 7-7 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 7-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 74.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.1 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.9 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.