Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tom Green County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Tom Green County, Texas today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tom Green County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ozona High School at Grape Creek High School
- Game Time: 11:15 AM CT on November 21
- Location: San Angelo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miles High School at Christoval High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Christoval, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Water Valley High School at Eden High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Eden, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.